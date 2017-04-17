Pictures: More than half a million people turn out for Cruinniú na Cásca events nationwide

Almost 550,000 people turned out nationwide on Easter Monday for the first Cruinniú na Cásca, the large-scale free public festival.

The aim of the festivities was to celebrate culture and creativity in contemporary Irish society through a variety of live music and dance, readings and screenings, special events and more.

RTE 's Joe Duffy during a 1917 themed Liveline in the Customs House as part of Cruinniú na Cásca.

In addition to the events taking place across Dublin City, 31 local authorities hosted free, family-friendly Cruinniú na Cásca events in their individual counties as part of the national Creative Ireland programme.

John Cox of Deise Medieval pictured at the Cruinniú na Cásca- Medieval Village event at the Medieval Mile Museum at St Marys Lane, Kilkenny.

Karbunkulis Latvian Dancers bringing colour and movement to Stephen's Green for #Cruinniu pic.twitter.com/CKtMR5nfhT — DAHRRGA / REOGRTG (@DeptAHG) April 17, 2017

Lots to do and see at Custom House Quay!! events running all afternoon, come on down! #Cruinniu pic.twitter.com/MPbO4q78yS — Events DCC (@events_DCC) April 17, 2017

Well done to all involved in #Cruinniu, it's just fantastic! pic.twitter.com/EyHe2wEA95 — Mimi (@mimi_tabes) April 17, 2017

Minister for Arts Heather Humphreys said, “I want to thank everyone who came out today to take part in our first Cruinniú na Casca, Ireland’s new culture day.

“This was truly a day when we came together to celebrate our creativity and the energy and diversity of Ireland today.”

Taoiseach Enda Kenny taking part in the festivities.

RTÉ broadcast live from Cruinniú na Cásca zones throughout the day.

RTÉ Director-General, Dee Forbes said, "We are delighted that the public has responded so positively to the first Cruinniú na Cásca.

“It has certainly turned out to be the special and unique day we hoped it would be, in Dublin and right across the country ."