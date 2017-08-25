Photos released in effort to trace movements of cars used in Ballymun double murder

Gardaí in Ballymun have issued an appeal for information on the two cars used by the gunmen who shot dead an innocent mother-of-six and a young locksmith there last week.

Antoinette Corbally was shot on Wednesday, August 16,several times at the front of her home on Balbutcher Drive as the intended target, her convicted gunman brother Derek Devoy, fled the scene.

The second victim was Clinton Shannon, a locksmith from Swords, Dublin, who was hit by a number of bullets as he sat in a car on the street outside the property.

Detective Superintendent Colm Fox, Senior Investigating Officer, today thanked the Ballymun community for their help in the investigation.

He said: "We have had an excellent response to our last appeal for information which is greatly assisting the investigation. I am endeavouring to establish the prior whereabouts of two vehicles used in the commission of the murders of Antoinette Corbally and Clinton Shannon at Balbutcher Drive on the 16th of August."

He said the first of the cars is a silver Opel Zafira with a registration number - 08 LS 3101.

Before to the murders, Gardaí say the car was parked beside a building site at the junction of Balbutcher Lane and Balbutcher Drive in Ballymun for at least an hour.

Det. Supt Fox said: "From this vantage point the occupants had a clear view of the location where the murders took place.

"When the intended target of the gunmen drove into Balbutcher Drive, the Opel Zafira car lefts its vantage point and followed the intended target to the location of the murders.

"The intended target escaped injury, however two innocent persons were murdered and two others were injured."

Gardai are asking if anyone notice this car parked at this junction beside the building site on the day of the murder or on any other day.

Det. Supt Fox continued: "The occupants abandoned the Opel car and fled the scene on foot through bollards at the end of Balbutcher Drive onto Crannoge Terrace.

"A black golf registration number 06-LH-3466 was waiting for them here and drove them away.

"It travelled across Ballymun in the direction of Ikea, on through the Northwood business, retail and housing development and on into Santry Close where it was set on fire."

He said the cars were bought in the weeks leading up to the murders.

He said: "I am asking members of the public to contact us if indeed they did see these cars parked up anywhere or even similar type cars.

"Parking spaces in apartment complexes, housing estates, and other parking areas are at a premium. Was your parking spot or a neighbours blocked by either of these cars or similar cars or indeed any car for any length of time?

"Any information you may have, no matter how insignificant it might seem to be to you, could be very important to the investigation"

Gardaí said anyone information can contact them at:

Ballymun Garda Station 01-6664400

Garda Confidential line 1800666111

e-Mail: Ballymun_Incident_Room@garda.ie

Any Garda Station.