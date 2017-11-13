Pharmacists warn against overuse of antibiotics

Home»Breaking News»ireland

Monday, November 13, 2017 - 07:46 am

The public is being warned that overuse of antibiotics is now one of the biggest threats to patient safety in Ireland.

As a winter cold snap kicks in, pharmacists are advising patients with common complaints like colds and flu - not to take antibiotics.

Pharmacists warn that antibiotics will not help with tackling the viruses responsible for coughs, colds and sniffles at this time of year.

Daragh Connolly is the President of the Irish Pharmacy Union:

"Pharmacists want people to really understand that antibiotics are a very precious resource for a very specific job which is fighting bacteria, not fighting viruses which is the things that are causing all of these coughs, colds and sniffles at this time of year," he said.


