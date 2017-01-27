Home»Breaking News»ireland

Petrol station that sold €88m EuroMillions ticket runs out of celebratory cut-price fuel

Friday, January 27, 2017 - 08:32 am

Update 1.30pm: The petrol station that sold this week's winning EuroMillions lotto ticket, has run out of its celebratory 88.5c fuel stocks.

The Applegreen station on the M1 in Lusk, Co Dublin, reduced the price of petrol and diesel in celebration of the fact the winning €88.5m ticket came from its store.

Speculation is now mounting that the winner is a single person and not a syndicate.

Joe Barrett from the store says the atmosphere there today was "absolutely electric".

Staff in the Applegreen outlet in Lusk celebrate selling the winning ticket.

Update 10am:

The Applegreen outlet in Lusk will receive a bonus payment for selling the winning EuroMillions jackpot of more than €88m - but it's not clear how much they'll get.

All sales - of Lotto and EuroMillions draw tickets and scratchcards - attract a 6% commission for the outlets that sell them.

The National Lottery press office confirmed bonus payments on top of that are given to outlets that sell jackpot tickets, but that it was up to the individual retailer to disclose what that actual payment was.

Earlier:

Yesterday, we found out the winning EuroMillions jackpot was sold in Dublin, but not exactly where.

This morning, the National Lottery has confirmed the ticket was sold in the Applegreen Motorway Services station on the M1 Northbound in Lusk Co Dublin.

So - is the winner local? Commuter? Tourist?

Still don’t know, though the winner has been in touch with Lotto HQ to stake their claim to the juicy €88,587,275 prize.

To celebrate the win, the Applegreen that sold the ticket is reducing the cost of petrol and diesel to 88.5c per litre later this morning, while stocks last.

Chief operations manager for Applegreen Joe Barratt said it was difficult even to speculate on the identity of the winner.

He said: "We have customers travelling to Dublin Airport to go on holidays, and commuting to Belfast. We sell a lot of tickets, so it's unknown to us as yet (who the winner might be).

"It's still a secret."

It will be several days before the newest multimillionaires can get their hands on the prize, as the eight other countries where the game is played have to transfer the funds.

This is the third biggest ever EuroMillions win in Ireland and the third EuroMillions jackpot win of the last 12 months.

