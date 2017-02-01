Home»Breaking News»ireland

Peter McVerry Trust: There are 13 empty houses for every homeless adult

Wednesday, February 01, 2017 - 06:12 am

The Government is being urged to make use of the tens of thousands of empty homes around the country to help end the homeless crisis.

The Peter McVerry Trust says there are 13 empty houses for every homeless adult in Irish cities.

The charity will address the Oireachtas Joint Committee on Housing and Local Government this morning, to look at how to make use of vacant housing.

Peter McVerry's Head of Communication Francis Doherty, says there is simply no excuse not to tackle homelessness head-on.

Mr Doherty said: "Tackling empty homes is a no-brainer, they are quick to turn around, they're cheaper to turn around than waiting to build new homes.

"There are thousdands of them in cities across Ireland, there are 13 empty homes for every one homeless adult.

"So what we would like for the committee to take on board is the urgency in addressing the issue of vacant homes and the potential they can play in solving the homeless crisis."

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

Homelessness passes 7,000 for first time

Homeless figures reach over 7,000

Dozens living in ‘unauthorised hostel’, court heard

'Good start' as housing committee says 2,700 people 'have exited homelessness'

More in this Section

Campaigners concerned Cork flood relief works 'may increase flood risk' in the city

Woman sexually assaulted in Dublin; Possible links between 4 other attacks investigated

Shane Ross cites Seán Lemass legacy as he refuses to intervene in Bus Éireann dispute

Enda Kenny brands calls for him to boycott US invitation 'populist'


Today's Stories

Low-fare Ireland-US flights to be announced in weeks

‘After stabbing me and mum, dad kissed me ... then took his own life’

Call for Michael Lowry to step aside from INM hearings

Building firms plead with expats to come home

Lifestyle

All singing from the same hymn sheet on Other Voices

DEBATE: Should homework be abolished?

MAKING CENTS: Sort out all your credit card debt without delay

We can learn from New Zealand about eliminating unwanted invaders

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 