Peter McVerry Trust: There are 13 empty houses for every homeless adult

The Government is being urged to make use of the tens of thousands of empty homes around the country to help end the homeless crisis.

The Peter McVerry Trust says there are 13 empty houses for every homeless adult in Irish cities.

The charity will address the Oireachtas Joint Committee on Housing and Local Government this morning, to look at how to make use of vacant housing.

Peter McVerry's Head of Communication Francis Doherty, says there is simply no excuse not to tackle homelessness head-on.

Mr Doherty said: "Tackling empty homes is a no-brainer, they are quick to turn around, they're cheaper to turn around than waiting to build new homes.

"There are thousdands of them in cities across Ireland, there are 13 empty homes for every one homeless adult.

"So what we would like for the committee to take on board is the urgency in addressing the issue of vacant homes and the potential they can play in solving the homeless crisis."