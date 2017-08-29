Home»Breaking News»ireland

Peter McVerry Trust calls for increase in rapid build homes to tackle homelessness

Tuesday, August 29, 2017 - 05:30 pm

Houses could be built in as little as three months if rapid build was executed properly, according to the Peter McVerry Trust.

Its pre-budget submission calls for a focus on rapid build.

In particular it wants more one and two bed homes to be built, to reflect changing family sizes in Ireland.

CEO Pat Doyle has said rapid build could be used to great effect.

"There's been a couple of examples of rapid build and the finished product has absolutely worked. There's nobody disputing the quality of the rapid build when it's finished. But it hasn't been rapid," said Mr Doyle.

"What we're saying is that we need to learn from that now and we need to multiple the amount of rapid build we have because we could be turning rapid build around in three months," he added.


