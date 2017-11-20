Home»Breaking News»ireland

Person dies after being hit by Dublin train

Monday, November 20, 2017 - 04:44 pm

A person has died after being hit by a train in Dublin.

It happened in Raheny just after 2.30pm this afternoon.

There is major disruption to rail services as a result, and Dublin Bus is accepting valid train tickets for now.

DART services are operating between Greystones and Clontarf Rd, Dublin Bus are accepting rail tickets.

Northern Commuters are operating between Howth Junction and Drogheda.

Irish Rail has advised customers to get a Dublin Bus service to Howth Junction or Malahide and connect in with its Northern Commuter services.

Bus transfers are in operation between Dublin Connolly and Drogheda for Enterprise services.

Services are operating between Grand Canal Dock/Newbridge.


