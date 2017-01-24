Home»Breaking News»ireland

People who eat seafood are consuming plastic

Tuesday, January 24, 2017 - 07:50 am

People who eat seafood are consuming tiny bits of plastic which end up in their bloodstream.

Research exclusively shown to Sky News reveals we are taking in thousands of pieces every year which have been eaten by shellfish.

Washed up plastic is a particular problem in India.

Afroz Shah is an activist and beach cleaner in Mumbai, and has been given an award by the UN for all his work: "This ocean is in a dire straight,

"It will just go off the planet sometime I feel and I cry when I look at what is happening.

"Constant littering and we as a union must act now, the time is now, now, now."

