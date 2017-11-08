Home»Breaking News»ireland

People urged to wear white poppy after Taoiseach wears Shamrock poppy for Irish WWI dead

Wednesday, November 08, 2017 - 11:01 am

People commemorating World War One are being asked to wear white poppies instead of the usual red poppy.

The red ones often come in for criticism over their strong links to the British Army, while the white ones promote peace.

The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar hit the headlines yesterday when he wore a special shamrock poppy in the Dáil to remember Irish soldiers.

People Before Profit's Richard Boyd Barrett says we need to be careful with the messages we are sending out.

He said: "I have a lot of sympathy for white poppy wearers which I saw in Britain where the poppy commemorates the death of those who fought, but also is white rather than red, to symbolise peace and an anti-war perspective on what happened."

Some people have been coming out in support of wearing the white version.

However, others are adamant about wearing a red poppy.

Twitter user @DaBassMonsta, said "A white poppy is a symbol of someone who wants to make a statement but isn't bright enough to understand what the red poppy actually means."


More in this Section

Arts chiefs face workshops on bullying, harassment

WATCH: Eighth Amendment Committee chair accuses pro-life members of trying to undermine her position

Missing brothers Arnel and Ayaan located safe and well

Ireland at risk of having to compensate thousands of women travelling abroad for abortions, Dáil committee told


Today's Stories

Car owners face jail for letting learners drive unaccompanied

Gruelling diet a tough ask for 6-year-old PKU sufferer Maria

UL faces sanctions over €1.7m deals for former staff

John Halligan urged to resign over remarks

Lifestyle

Michael Mortell back in the folds of fashion with Dunnes Stores collection

Overcome your grapple with the grape at wine club

Stepping up for Sleeping Beauty

Fogarty finally gains the upper hand

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 08, 2017

    • 7
    • 11
    • 26
    • 30
    • 45
    • 47
    • 1

Full Lotto draw results »