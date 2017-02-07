Home»Breaking News»ireland

People 'not given opportunity to use their cúpla focail' in North

Tuesday, February 07, 2017 - 10:03 am

Irish language advocates say people aren't being given the opportunity to use their 'cúpla focail'.

A row has erupted about the right to speak 'As Gaeilge' in daily life after the North's First Minister said she was more likely to give Polish priority.

Yesterday Arlene Foster refused to consider the introduction of an Irish Act in the six counties, calling it a move to appease Sinn Féin.

However General Secretary of Conradh na Gaeilge, Julian De Spáinn, says it's about more than that.

"Millward Brown say that there's about a million speakers who will say they actually have a competency in speaking the language, so I think you have to take it that people have an interest in the language, and they'd love to speak the language more but they're not getting the opportunities."

