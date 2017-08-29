Pedestrian 'seriously injured' after being struck by a car in west Dublin

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a serious traffic collision in Clondalkin

At approximately 8.15am today a 31-year-old male pedestrian was seriously injured when he was struck by a car on the Ninth Lock Road.

He was taken by ambulance to Tallaght Hospital where his condition is described as serious.

The occupants of the car were uninjured.

The scene has been technically examined and the road has since reopened to traffic.

Gardaí in Ronanstown are appealing for any witnesses to the incident or motorists who may have captured the incident on dash cam to come forward and assist them with their investigations.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ronanstown Garda Station 01-6667700 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.