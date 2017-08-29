Home»Breaking News»ireland

Pedestrian 'seriously injured' after being struck by a car in west Dublin

Tuesday, August 29, 2017 - 04:56 pm

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a serious traffic collision in Clondalkin

At approximately 8.15am today a 31-year-old male pedestrian was seriously injured when he was struck by a car on the Ninth Lock Road.

He was taken by ambulance to Tallaght Hospital where his condition is described as serious.

The occupants of the car were uninjured.

The scene has been technically examined and the road has since reopened to traffic.

Gardaí in Ronanstown are appealing for any witnesses to the incident or motorists who may have captured the incident on dash cam to come forward and assist them with their investigations.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ronanstown Garda Station 01-6667700 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.


READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS pedestrian, ninth lock road

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Online blackmailer who targeted tragic teen Ronan Hughes receives jail term

Peter McVerry Trust calls for increase in rapid build homes to tackle homelessness

Donegal flooding victims say Department initially turned them away

Galway's M17 motorway to open ahead of schedule next month


Today's Stories

Shauntelle Tynan evacuated during Hurricane Harvey for vital blood transfusion

Picture this: Irish research at its finest

Fish-shaped submarines show the future of warfare

PSNI in warning to staff over inappropriate tweets

Lifestyle

Trades are not just jobs for the boys

Playwright Teresa Deevy's revival from the sidelines

Irish rapper Rejjie Snow's not-so-straightforward climb to success

Birds returning to make Ireland home

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 26, 2017

    • 1
    • 16
    • 17
    • 32
    • 34
    • 35
    • 5

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 