Pedestrian killed in Donegal crash was holidaymaker from Glasgow

Thursday, December 28, 2017 - 08:43 pm

A pedestrian has died after being knocked down by a car while on holiday in Ireland.

The man from Glasgow was hit by a vehicle in Co Donegal in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The pedestrian, who has not been named, was struck by the car at Sandhill, near the seaside town of Dunfanaghy, at around 4.15am.

He was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The road was closed to allow an investigation to take place.

The dead man is understood had been on holiday with his family.

The scene of the fatal accident in north Donegal where a young man lost his life.

PA


KEYWORDS

DonegalIrelandScotlandGlasgowPedestrian

