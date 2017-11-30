Home»Breaking News»ireland

Patrick Kavanagh remembered on 50th anniversary of his death

Thursday, November 30, 2017 - 04:27 pm

A special commemoration has taken place on the 50th anniversary of the death of Patrick Kavanagh.

Patrick Kavanagh's family, fellow poets and authors gathered at his graveside in Inniskeen to remember the acclaimed Monaghan poet 50 years after his passing.

The Monaghan man is remembered for such poems as 'Inniskeen Road' and 'Stony Grey Soil'.

His poetry became popular from the late 1950s until the late 1960s when it was published in New York and London.

He died just seven months after he married Kathleen Barry Moloney in May 1967.

He had been ill for some time, having developed lung cancer.

Pat McCabe speaking at the graveside of Patrick Kavanagh. Photo: Rory Geary

His work has increased in popularity ever since and in a survey of Ireland's favourite poetry conducted by the Irish Times in 2000, ten of Kavanagh's poems were in the top 50 choices.

His legacy will live on for decades to come, according to Chairman of the Patrick Kavanagh Centre Art Agnew.


