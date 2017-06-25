Home»Breaking News»ireland

Patients in South East have the right to better care says Minister

Sunday, June 25, 2017 - 01:03 pm

A junior Minister says patients in the South East are suffering cardiac emergencies have the right to better care.

John Halligan's comments follow the death of a man last week - while being transferred to a hospital in Cork.

The man couldn't receive treatment in Waterford as the cardiac cath lab does not operate on weekends.

Campaigners have protested this weekend to raise the issue and Minister Halligan says people deserve better.

"If he had been taken in on Friday morning instead of Sunday he would have received cardiac intervention at the University Hospital Waterford.

"There was not cath lab on and there was no cardiovascular consultant on call which meant he had to take the trip to Cork.

"We do not know that if he had that intervention he would have survived, but he had the right to have that intervention."

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS john halligan

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

50 cyclists on two day charity cycle to raise funds for COPD

Monaco's Prince Albert explores mother's roots during Ireland visit

Man in 80s dies after being knocked down in Mayo

Ex-paramilitary commander turned supergrass admits 200 terrorist offences


Today's Stories

From rock bottom to Mayor of Co Cork

Tensions mount at Aer Lingus amid cabin crew rostering row

Defences Forces training Malian army in ‘difficult mission’

Man who found human remains in garden living in 'own horror movie’

Lifestyle

Move over, David Gandy — there’s a new crew of Irish men making their mark on the catwalk

The benefit of sport is more than just winning

Dublin Cookie Co is cooking up a business

Ask Audrey: I tried tantric sex with my yoga instructor once and we managed 47 minutes before the bus arrived at Parnell Place

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 24, 2017

    • 3
    • 20
    • 31
    • 32
    • 43
    • 46
    • 19

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 