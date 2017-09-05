Patient safety at risk in six hospitals due to protest by medics over pay cuts

Emergency departments in at least six hospitals around the country have been hit by unofficial action by locum doctors.

The stand-in medics have been failing to show up for their shifts, in protest at a reduction in their pay.

The Irish Association of Emergency Medicine has said the action is set to spread to other hospitals nationwide.

Association spokesperson Fergal Hickey admits that patients are likely to suffer as a result.

"Where we don't have the bed capacity to be able to admit in a timely fashion and then to be presented with having the problem of not having enough doctors to see them, is only going to make the situation worse," he said.

"Unfortunately, it risks patient safety which is why the Irish Association of Emergency medicine has brought this to attention."