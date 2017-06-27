Pat Hickey speaks for first time since Rio arrest, says 'I will clear my name'

Former President of the Olympic Council of Ireland Pat Hickey has claimed he has been treated as a world-class criminal.

Speaking exclusively with Newstalk's Paul Williams for the first time since his arrest in Rio over allegations of ticket touting, the 72-year-old said he would clear his name.

He insisted he is innocent of all charges.

"I was portrayed as some sort of a world-class criminal that I was in some mafiosa conspiracy or something like that," he said.

"The International Olympic Committee are fully backing me and fully supporting me in this crazy situation that I find myself in".

Pat Hickey was arrested in August last year by Brazilian police and held in prison for two weeks. Afterwards, he was put under house arrest and returmned to Ireland in December.