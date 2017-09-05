Pat Hickey set to face trial in November

Pat Hickey is to go on trial in Brazil on November 29.

The trial judge in Rio confirmed the trial date - after rejecting Mr Hickey's lawyers' efforts to have the charges thrown out.

In a statement published by the trial judge Guilherme Schilling Duarte on the courts system in recent days he says there is just cause to proceed with the criminal trial against Mr Hickey and Kevin Mallon.

The former OCI President is facing charges in relation to alleged ticket touting at the Rio Olympics - including theft, tax evasion and money laundering.

The 72-year-old was allowed home last Christmas on medical grounds, after paying a bail bond of €400,000.

Mr Hickey says he is innocent of all the charges.