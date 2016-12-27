Home»Breaking News»ireland

Passer-by who performed CPR on collapsed Dublin jogger prompts calls for more to learn first aid

Tuesday, December 27, 2016 - 09:10 am

Dublin City Fire Brigade has urged more people to learn first aid in 2017.

It follows the quick-thinking actions of a passerby in Dublin's Marlay Park who performed CPR on a jogger, who collapsed on Stephens' Day morning.

The bystander was also able to alert emergency services and an advanced paramedic was able to use a defibrillator on the casualty before removing them from Marlay Park to hospital.

It is believed the jogger is now recovering after a suspected heart attack.

