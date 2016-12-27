Passer-by who performed CPR on collapsed Dublin jogger prompts calls for more to learn first aid

Dublin City Fire Brigade has urged more people to learn first aid in 2017.

It follows the quick-thinking actions of a passerby in Dublin's Marlay Park who performed CPR on a jogger, who collapsed on Stephens' Day morning.

The bystander was also able to alert emergency services and an advanced paramedic was able to use a defibrillator on the casualty before removing them from Marlay Park to hospital.

It is believed the jogger is now recovering after a suspected heart attack.