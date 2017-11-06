Home»Breaking News»ireland

Paradise Papers revelations damage Ireland's reputation, says Oxfam chief

Monday, November 06, 2017 - 10:04 pm

Apple moved a multi-billion euro tax avoidance scheme from Ireland to Jersey, after the Government announced the end of the so called 'Double Irish' tax loophole, it was reported today.

The revelation is contained in new information from the so-called Paradise Papers.

According to a report by the BBC, the move allowed the tech giant to continue avoiding billions of euro in tax.

Apple insists that it has followed the law and remains the world's largest taxpayer.

Jim Clarken, CEO of Oxfam Ireland says tax avoidance has a huge global impact.

"The latest leaks show the lengths to which major multi-nationals have gone to avoid tax," he said.

"Tellingly, they claim that 'Ireland tied itself in knots hoping to retain Apple'. This is unedifying, damages our international reputation and deprives governments of vast sums in tax revenue.

"Tomorrow in Brussels, EU finance ministers will discuss setting up a blacklist of tax havens.

"Blacklisting is one measure which can be effective for tackling tax avoidance, so Minister Donohoe needs to express Ireland’s unequivocal support for the move."

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said earlier that Ireland has been deemed tax transparent.

"The international body that examines these things is the OECD, and as I say, we are one of only 22 countries that they consider to be entirely compliant with tax transparency," he said.


