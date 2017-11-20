Pamela Anderson calls on Taoiseach to 'pull up his stylish socks' and ban fur farming

Pamela Anderson has written to the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar asking him to "pull up his stylish socks" and ban fur farming in Ireland.

It follows the decision to ban the use of wild animals in circuses here in the new year.

The Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed signed the regulation earlier this month, saying there was widespread public support for the move, which applies to wild animals such as camels and tigers.

Today Ms Anderson, a long-time animal rights advocate sent a letter on behalf of PETA to the Taoiseach urging him to ban fur farming here.

She said that she hopes Ireland can now follow the lead of the North and Britain in outlawing fur farming.

PETA claims Ireland has three fur farms.

Anderson, who previously offered to have a drink with former Taoiseach Enda Kenny if a ban was put in place, wrote: "I was thrilled to hear the news from my friends at PETA that Ireland will ban wild-animal circuses.

"While I celebrate this victory and look forward to raising a glass of Guinness with your predecessor the next time I'm in town, I'm now looking to celebrate with you what I very much hope will be the next victory for animals: an end to fur farming in Ireland."

"I can't think of anyone more capable of creating history once again than you, Ireland's youngest and first openly gay prime minister.

"Please, would you pull up those stylish socks of yours and announce a ban on fur farming in Ireland? I greatly look forward to clinking glasses with you when that happens."