Home»Breaking News»ireland

Pair to appear in court in connection with Finglas robbery and false imprisonment

Friday, April 14, 2017 - 02:42 pm

Two men are due appear in court tomorrow in connection with an alleged robbery and false imprisonment incident in Finglas.

The two men, who are both in their 20s, had been detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Finglas garda station in connection with the incident on April 13.

They are scheduled to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice at 10.30am tomorrow morning to be charged in connection with the incident.

Gardaí from Finglas stopped and searched a van in which three men were travelling on Main Street Finglas yesterday. A 32-year-old man was being held against his will.

It is understood the man had his mobile phone and a wallet taken when confronted by the two occupants of the van before they ordered him into the van moments earlier.

The man was walking home from work when the incident occurred.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS finglas

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Murder investigation launched following fatal hit-and-run in Tallaght

'It's almost like being on death row': Cork man's plea for life-saving drug

Woman who died in boating incident in Fermanagh named locally

Weather report: Wind, rain and a bit of cold for the long weekend


Today's Stories

Mayo village readies to host Rory McIlroy's wedding

Bishop: Catholic churches are a bigger draw than the GAA

Water funding to be reviewed as charges scrapped

Donald Trump ‘will be a great friend to Ireland’

Lifestyle

Towers and Tales: Michael Morpurgo has a burning passion for stories

Scene + Heard: Entertainment news round-up

Ask Audrey: 'My wife gave up sex for Lent, I’m worried I’ll be over-excited on Sunday'

Things to do with the kids this Easter

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 12, 2017

    • 7
    • 14
    • 18
    • 24
    • 25
    • 31
    • 29

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 