Pair arrrested after house searched in Co Tipperary

Friday, November 10, 2017 - 09:00 pm

Gardaí from the Special Detective Unit have arrested two men after searching a house in Cahir, Co Tipperary earlier today.

The operation was carried out as part of an ongoing investigation aimed at combating the importation of explosives, firearms and ammunition.

The two men, aged 50 and 33 respectively, are being detained under Section 30 of the Offences against the State Act, 1939 at Cahir Garda Station.

They can be held for up to 72 hours. An examination of the scene is ongoing.

Today’s operation was led by members of the Special Detective Unit assisted by the Emergency Response Unit and Gardaí from the South Eastern Region.

