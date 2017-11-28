Home»Breaking News»ireland

Oxfam: Royalties sent out of Ireland equivalent of 26% of country's GDP

Tuesday, November 28, 2017 - 06:58 am

The charity Oxfam says Ireland would be blacklisted as a tax haven - if EU rules were applied to member states.

The EU is currently compiling a list of states that help companies and individuals avoid tax.

Oxfam says Ireland, Luxembourg, the Netherlands and Malta would be on the list, if member states were examined.

The charity says we have a poor record in the areas of fair taxation and facilitating tax avoidance.

Oxfam's Michael McCarthy Flynn says Ireland channels an unusually large amount of royalties out of the country.

"Royalties sent out of Ireland were the equivalent of 26% of Ireland's GDP," he said.

"This is way above what you would expect in relation to normal economic activity.

"In fact, Ireland's royalties going out of the country is more than all the royalties of the rest of the EU."


KEYWORDS

IrelandTaxOxfam

More in this Section

Gardaí to crack down on drivers breaking speed limit in Dublin

51 senior citizens get keys to new homes in Dublin

Here's where to go for the best chance to pass your driving test

Mother sues Donegal council over Buncrana pier tragedy


Today's Stories

Election Crisis: Ministers desert Fitzgerald as pressure rises

Rare disease committee has still to be set up despite three-year wait

Department reform needs to be proactive, not reactive

Martin needs a win or his party credibility is damaged

Lifestyle

The Butter Exchange Band will go marching far into the future

Online Lives: Adam Coleman - Fashion and social issues blogger

Christmas brings festive songs whether you want a Silent Night or not

The islands of Ireland: A Rising tide and the arrival of the Aud at Illauntannig

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 25, 2017

    • 4
    • 16
    • 18
    • 24
    • 32
    • 35
    • 46

Full Lotto draw results »