Over 150 unaccompanied learner drivers involved in fatal or serious road traffic collisions over 5 years

The Tánaiste and Minister for Justice and Equality, Frances Fitzgerald, has today provided figures relating to unaccompanied learner drivers.

Between 2012 and 2016, 42 unaccompanied learner drivers were involved in fatal road traffic conditions.

During the same period, 112 unaccompanied learner drivers were involved in serious road traffic collisions.

Deputy Tommy Broughan requested the information on behalf of PARC civil society group as part of the work it has been undertaking in supporting families bereaved by road traffic collisions caused by unaccompanied learner drivers.

Broughan says “The current spotlight on road safety and the need to improve it is very welcome. Myself and civil society organisations such as PARC (Promoting Awareness, Responsibility and Care on our Roads) have been calling for such focus and prioritisation for some time now.

"There are many areas of the enforcement of our road traffic legislation that must be scrutinised and improved and the involvement of unaccompanied learner drivers is certainly one such area.”