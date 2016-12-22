Home»Breaking News»ireland

Over 100 people to sleep out in Dublin on Dec 22-24 to raise funds for homeless

Thursday, December 22, 2016 - 07:04 am

Over one hundred students, teachers, past pupils and parents will be sleeping out on the streets of Dublin over the next few days, December 22 to 24.

It is the annual Belvedere College 'Sleep Out' which aims to raise awareness and funds for the city's homeless.

Spokesman Conrad Oppermann says they will be sleeping out at two locations; outside the Bank of Ireland, College Green, and at the GPO, O'Connell Street and they want Dubliners to dig deep: "I know particularly now, it has become massive in the media, the problem that is homelessness and especially because of Apollo House, people are really aware of what it means to be homeless for Christmas because, over the Christmas period there will be over 6,000 people who are homeless.

"And over 2,500 of them will be children. Over 200 people tonight will be sleeping homeless on Dublin Streets."

