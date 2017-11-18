Our Lady’s Hospice involved in suspected property fraud probe

An investigation is underway into suspected fraud at the country’s largest hospice.

The gardaí are investigating the sale of a property left to Our Lady’s Hospice and Care Services (OLH & CS) in Dublin in a will.

The hospice alerted gardaí following an audit into the circumstances surrounding the sale of the property in Spain.

The staff member involved was dismissed by OLH & CS.

It is estimated that the potential loss incurred by the hospice is approximately €280,000.

The hospice has released a statement confirming that "the Board of Directors had given authority to the then Head of Finance to manage the property".

The statement goes on to say that an independent external investigation was launched as soon as the issue was raised with the CEO and the Board of Directors of OLH & CS.

These concerns were also reported to the gardaí, the Charities Regulator and the HSE.

"The Board of Directors and the senior management of OLH & CS apologise unreservedly for the shortcomings outlined in the audit," the statement read.

"We are sorry that we did not have more robust financial processes in place to prevent any such issue arising."

The hospice say that they have introduced measures to improve their financial procedures and ensure best practices.

It said: "Our primary concern at all times is the needs and care of our residents, patients and their families.

"We are grateful for the support we receive from everybody who is associated with OLH & CS – our residents and patients, their families, our fundraising supporters, our staff and volunteers and the general public."

You can read the full statement released by Our Lady’s Hospice and Care Services here.