Orla Tinsley tells followers of ’shiny new lungs’ in tweet

Tuesday, December 26, 2017 - 04:58 pm

By Steve Neville

Cystic Fibrosis campaigner Orla Tinsley has tweeted to say she has ’shiny new lungs’, days after she went for a double lung transplant.

The 30-year-old had taken to Twitter last Thursday to announce that the double lung transplant "is a go".

She had been on life support at New York Presbyterian Hospital for several days.

But now the writer from Kildare has tweeted indicating the operation has been a success.

She thanked everyone for their support before saying, "I now have shiny new lungs and spent yesterday, with my family, thinking of my donor and their family I am forever grateful for their forward thinking and generosity."

Ms Tinsley had previously had six calls about potential matching doners but they did not proceed.

Her tweet today has been greeted with good wishes from all corners.


