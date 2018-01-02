Home»Breaking News»ireland

Orange wind warning in place as Storm Eleanor set to bring winds of 130km/h

Tuesday, January 02, 2018 - 08:07 am

The first storm of 2018 is due to make landfall this afternoon with Eleanor bringing winds of up to 130km/h.

An orange wind warning has been issued for Munster, Leinster and South Galway, with a yellow warning everywhere else.

Southwest to west winds of mean speeds 65 to 80 km/h, gusting to 110 to 130 km/h, are expected.

There ia risk of coastal flooding also with very high seas along Atlantic coasts.

Pat Clarke, forecaster with Met Éireann says all areas will see an increase of wind.

"Between about 4pm and 5pm this afternoon until about 9pm tonight, Eleanor will slip quickly across the centre of the country - winds could get up to 130km/h"

