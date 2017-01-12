Home»Breaking News»ireland

Orange weather warning remains in place despite lack of ice this morning

Thursday, January 12, 2017 - 06:01 am

Update: Roads are wet across the country this morning, but as yet no ice has been reported.

However an orange weather warning remains in place and Met Éireann's predicting that low temperatures will remain until Sunday.

Tonight is thought to be cold and blustery with fairly widespread sleet and snow showers.

Lowest temperatures are though to be 1 to -2 degrees.

The weekend is expected to be frosty with bright spells, although a lot of cloud in the main with some rain and drizzle.

Earlier: Motorists are being warned to prepare for difficult driving conditions this morning following freezing temperatures overnight.

An orange weather warning is in place for Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo.

Heavy sleet and possibly snow is expected across the north, with ice said to be a particular danger.

Sean Hogan is chair of the emergency co-ordination group for severe weather: "We are advising people to heed the conditions locally in their areas, conditions will vary across the country, but people should be aware of the conditions.

"The conditions will be tough enough, it will be cold, snow is never pleasant when you are travelling on the road and with winds you can get blizzard type of conditions when you get snow and wind combined."

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

200 pharma jobs on way for Tipperary

List of possible replacements for McGuinness at the ready

2,000 suspects fail to show up in Cork courts

Luas operator launches recruitment campaign targeting women


Today's Stories

Man, 82, must keep away from former ‘paramour’, 73

‘Mushroom-type fungus’ found multiple times in ambulance

Couple pleas to come home as legal nightmare drags on

Teen dies after row with brother watching rugby

Lifestyle

Meet the group reviving the fine art of conversation

Zero Waste movement aims to reduce household waste

A question of taste - Jen Coppinger

No Disco for a new generation

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 