Orange and yellow weather warnings issued by Met Eireann

Friday, December 23, 2016 - 04:47 pm

The ESB says power has been restored to homes in county Mayo that were affected by Storm Barbara earlier today.

Some homes experienced power faults due to the severe weather conditions, but power has since been restored.

Met Eireann has issued an orange weather warning for Donegal, Galway and Mayo, with gusts of up 120 kilometres per-hour expected.

While a yellow warning has been issued for the rest of the country.

Clara Finkele is with Met Eireann:"In the next few hours, it will still be windy and wind will go westerly, south westerly later on.

"And tonight the winds will still be fresh, but not as strong as at the moment."

