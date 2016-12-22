Home»Breaking News»ireland

Opponents of interconnector project vow to keep fighting

Thursday, December 22, 2016 - 08:16 am

Opponents of a controversial pylon project have vowed to continue fighting the development.

299 pylons will be built across Cavan, Meath and Monaghan, as part of Eirgrid's North-South Interconnector project.

Locals have raised concerns over health, house prices and the effect to the environment - with calls for the pylons to be put underground:

But former Minister for Communications, energy and natural resources Pat Rabbitte says that isin't cost effective: "The Government that came to office in 2011 pledged to do a report on the alternates, to technically meet the requirements here.

"And it found that the cost of underground would be approximately three and a half times this proposal."

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS electricity, interconnector project,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Merchants Quay Ireland Night Café says it will supply sleeping resources as needed

Man dead after being shot multiple times in Dublin

Citizens' Assembly gets more than 13,000 submissions on 8th Amendment

Limerick city food bank runs out of supplies and turns over 100 people away


Today's Stories

€1.98m settlement over boy’s birth

Developer plans third largest Cork hotel at €25m cost

Spike in road deaths blamed on fewer Garda checkpoints

Gardaí to investigate sexual abuse claims at creche

Lifestyle

Colette Sheridan's arts highlights of 2016

Sherlock strikes again with new series set to be darker than ever

How not to make a meal out of cooking Christmas dinner for the first time

New exhibition in Cork looks at relationship between food and feeling

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 21, 2016

    • 6
    • 10
    • 23
    • 28
    • 37
    • 41
    • 18

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 