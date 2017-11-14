Only 21% of people look forward to work Christmas party

Only 21% of people look forward to their work Christmas party.
A recent study also reveled 28% of workers 'dread it.'
Research carried out by Town and Country Hampers claims 51% of people feel indifferent about the festive event.
