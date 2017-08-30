One year anniversary Mass for Alan Hawe, who killed wife and sons in Cavan

An anniversary Mass is to be held today for Alan Hawe, who killed his wife and children before taking his own life last year.

Yesterday marked one year since their bodies were found in the family home near the village of Castlerahan in County Cavan.

Anniversary Mass for Clodagh, Niall, Liam and Ryan took place on Sunday, with a separate Mass being held for Alan Hawe today.

His body was exhumed from the local graveyard in May, after a request from Clodagh's family.

Meanwhile, an inquest into the family's deaths is expected to take place later this year.

Alan Hawe was found dead along with his wife Clodagh and their children Liam, 13, Niall, 11, and Ryan, six, in their home at Oakdene, in the townland of Barconey near Ballyjamesduff, Co Cavan.

Mr Hawe was originally from the county and was deputy principal at Castlerahan National School, near where the family lived.

Niall and Ryan were both pupils at the school and the eldest boy Liam was a past pupil.

His wife grew up in Mount Nugent, Co Cavan, and she taught at Oristown National School in Co Meath.

Anyone affected by the incident or other incidents can contact the Samaritans on 116 123.