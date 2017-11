Nearly one third of us make up stories about our weekends to impress colleagues on a Monday morning.

New research from Jury's Inn also shows 45% of Irish people admit to lying or exaggerating about their weekend plans.

The main reason for doing it was to "not seem boring" while a quarter say it's "just for the laugh."

According to the findings, the most popular weekend activity is "scrolling through social media" with 33% using the days off to catch up on sleep.