One million adults 'struggling financially' - new report

Tuesday, June 27, 2017 - 11:15 am

A new survey indicates that about one million adults in Ireland are struggling financially.

The survey for Aviva Insurance found that 70% of these see no prospect of their finances improving.

Those between the ages of 35 and 54 are finding it most difficult to cope, with a third paying creche fees, half paying a mortgage and two thirds having other debts.

Those under the age of 34 were the most positive in outlook with 44% expecting their income and employment prospects to improve.

Those over 65 also had a positive outlook and is by far the most fortunate financially, with 44% saying they are living comfortably.

The report indicates that, overall, just under a million people say they are living comfortably, while 1.5 million say they are optimistic about their future.

Aviva's Ann O’Keeffe said: “Our findings tell a tale of two recoveries - those who are feeling the upswing in their own finances and those who continue to struggle.

"Worryingly, 70% of the 1 million who are struggling see no prospect of improvement in their circumstances. On the upside, 1.5 million are optimistic about their future.”

The research for Aviva Family Finances Report was conducted by RED C who interviewed a quota controlled, representative sample of 1,280 adults aged 18+ online between April 26 and May 3.

