One lucky winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot worth almost €3m.
Wednesday, September 06, 2017 - 08:34 pm
There was one winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth almost €3m.
The winning ticket was sold in the Mid West.
The winning numbers are:
Lotto Results: Wednesday, September 06, 2017
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
Lotto Results - Jackpot €2,951,364
There was one winner of the Lotto Jackpot. The winning ticket was sold in the Mid-West.
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
