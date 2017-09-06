Home»Breaking News»ireland

One lucky winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot worth almost €3m.

Wednesday, September 06, 2017 - 08:34 pm

There was one winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth almost €3m.

The winning ticket was sold in the Mid West.

Don't forget to check your numbers to see if you are the next millionaire!

The winning numbers are:

Lotto Results: Wednesday, September 06, 2017


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 2
    • 10
    • 13
    • 22
    • 26
    • 34
    • 28


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 1
    • 5
    • 13
    • 16
    • 30
    • 31
    • 2


  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €2,951,364

    There was one winner of the Lotto Jackpot. The winning ticket was sold in the Mid-West.

    • 1
    • 4
    • 5
    • 6
    • 18
    • 47
    • 35


  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize

    • 4
    • 18
    • 25
    • 29
    • 43
    • 46
    • 35


  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize

    • 11
    • 19
    • 23
    • 36
    • 41
    • 44
    • 45


  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 1
    • 4
    • 5
    • 6
    • 18
    • 47
    • 35


  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 4
    • 18
    • 25
    • 29
    • 43
    • 46
    • 35


  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 11
    • 19
    • 23
    • 36
    • 41
    • 44
    • 45

Full Lotto draw results »


