One lucky Irish person is €38.9m richer tonight

Ireland has a new multi-millionaire after a lucky punter landed the EuroMillions jackpot of more than €38 million last night, writes Dan Buckley

The winning ticket was sold in Ireland. While it was not yet clear where the ticket was sold in the country, players have been urged to check their tickets.

The last jackpot of 2017 amounted to €38,906,715 and the winner managed to land the big win by matching all five and the two lucky stars. The winning numbers drawn were 4,8,22,23,48 followed by Lucky Stars 1 and 12.

A National Lottery spokesperson has appealed to players to check their numbers to see if they are the holder of the golden ticket worth a cool €38,906,715.

The spokesperson said: “This is fantastic news! What a great way for a player to end the year and start the new. This has been an amazing year for our EuroMillions players with three Jackpot wins and 31 EuroMillion Plus wins of €500,000 each.”

“We are urging all our players to check their tickets to see if they are the lucky winner or winners. At this stage we don’t know if it’s a single winner or a syndicate.”

She added: “We advise anybody who has this ticket to keep it safe until they can get into the National Lottery office next week to make their claim. This is a valuable piece of paper. We are open after the new Years break on Tuesday.”

The spokesperson said there is also time left for a lucky National Lottery player to win a guaranteed one million euro in the Christmas Millionaire Raffle draw which takes place on New Year's Eve. As well as the top prize of a a million there are 5,055 other prizes ranging from €50,000 to €500. Tickets are on sale in store or at lottery.ie

The lucky punter is the 12th Irish winner of the EuroMillions jackpot and brings to well over €1bn the amount of money won by Irish EuroMillions players since the draw began in 2004.

This is the third EuroMillions Jackpot win in Ireland this year.

In January a Dublin work syndicate claimed a €88.5 million EuroMillions jackpot . The winning ticket was sold at the Applegreen Service Station on the M1 Northbound in Lusk, Co Dublin.

And in July a lucky West of Ireland syndicate scooped almost €29 million on a ticket sold in the Garryduff XL Store, Castlebar, co. Mayo.

The largest Irish win so far remains that of Dolores McNamara from Limerick. Her massive €115 million win back in 2005 made her the first of many record-breaking EuroMillions winners.