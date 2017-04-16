Home»Breaking News»ireland

One lotto ticket holder is waking up €250,000 richer this morning

Sunday, April 16, 2017 - 07:56 am

A lotto ticket holder is waking up €250,000 richer this morning.

It's after one ticket took last night's Lotto Plus 2 draw.

The numbers are 5, 7, 32, 36, 40, 41 and the bonus is 20.

The ticket was sold in the midlands.

