One lotto ticket holder is waking up €250,000 richer this morning

A lotto ticket holder is waking up €250,000 richer this morning.
It's after one ticket took last night's Lotto Plus 2 draw.
The numbers are 5, 7, 32, 36, 40, 41 and the bonus is 20.
The ticket was sold in the midlands.
