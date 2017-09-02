One in four strokes occur in people under 65

Around 60% of over 45s in Ireland have high blood pressure.

September is Stroke Prevention month.

The campaign by Irish Heart is warning that people of working age under 65 account for one in four strokes.

Health Promotion Manager, Janis Morrissey, explains how younger people can reduce the risk.

"We want to get out the good news that actually there is a lot you can do to prevent stroke happening," she said.

"The number one thing is to get a blood pressure check and that can be done in your local pharmacy, with our free mobile health unit or through your local family doctor.

"Getting your blood pressure checked is a quick and non invasive way of checking your risk of stroke."