Home»Breaking News»ireland

One in four strokes occur in people under 65

Saturday, September 02, 2017 - 06:55 am

Around 60% of over 45s in Ireland have high blood pressure.

September is Stroke Prevention month.

The campaign by Irish Heart is warning that people of working age under 65 account for one in four strokes.

Health Promotion Manager, Janis Morrissey, explains how younger people can reduce the risk.

"We want to get out the good news that actually there is a lot you can do to prevent stroke happening," she said.

"The number one thing is to get a blood pressure check and that can be done in your local pharmacy, with our free mobile health unit or through your local family doctor.

"Getting your blood pressure checked is a quick and non invasive way of checking your risk of stroke."


READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Jack Watson remembered at vigil outside Leinster House

Price of petrol and diesel here expected to go up as Hurricane Harvey shuts down refineries in US

Man arrested after assaulting two gardaí during search in Dublin city

Katherine Zappone calls for separation of Church and State


Today's Stories

Housing summit convened following deaths of homeless people

Review of Celtic Tiger-era schools’ fire safety

Tragedy as scientist drowns while swimming abroad

Bandon locals rally to raise €240k for hospital dayroom

Lifestyle

How TV shows are giving us travel inspiration

‘Judge me on my food’ says Danni Barry - Ireland's only Michelin star female chef

Watch: There's a buzz in Ballyvourney with the success of a new beekeeping co-operative

Titanic Beneath exhibition recreates sight of doomed ship on sea bed

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 30, 2017

    • 5
    • 12
    • 18
    • 19
    • 29
    • 39
    • 10

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 