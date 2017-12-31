Home»Breaking News»ireland

One in 10 has travelled in car knowing driver was over the limit - survey

Sunday, December 31, 2017 - 08:56 pm

One in 10 people has been in a car where they knew or suspected that the driver was over the alcohol limit within the past two years.

An AA survey also shows one-in-five admit to driving the morning after a night out while unsure if their blood alcohol level had returned to within the legally permissible limit.

Director of consumer affairs with the AA Conor Faughnan is urging designated drivers to keep their promises this New Year's Eve.

"If someone realises at 2.30am their so-called designated driver has taken four or five pints - they often wind up having to take the lift, but are very uncomfortable about it...If you're tonight's designated driver, keep your promise and stay off the drink," he warned.


