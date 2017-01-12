One homeless person remains in Apollo House, gardaí trying to get him out

One homeless person remains inside Apollo House despite an order for the building to be vacated, which came into effect yesterday afternoon.

A number of occupants who stayed there last night have since left and the High Court has heard that every effort is being made to get the final remaining person out.

When the case came before him yesterday, Mr Justice Paul Gilligan refused to extend the deadline for all those illegally occupying Apollo House.

The order, which was granted four days before Christmas, took effect from noon yesterday, but about 10 residents refused to leave, with many saying the alternative accommodation they had been offerred was unsuitable.

When it was mentioned again this morning, the court heard the building had been vacated – a move described as “an extremely welcome development” by the Nama-appointed receivers.

However, Mr. Justice Gilligan was told just a few hours later that one person was still in the building.

The court heard he has his own “particular difficulties” and that gardaí were with him and working towards getting him out.

The removal of furniture and the personal belongings of those who stayed at Apollo House has stopped for now, but will resume as soon as possible.

The case has once again been adjourned and the court will be updated on the situation on Tuesday.