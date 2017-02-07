Home»Breaking News»ireland

One dead, two seriously injured in three-car collision in Co. Monaghan

Tuesday, February 07, 2017

A man has died and two people have been injured in a three-car road accident in Co. Monaghan.

A driver of one of the cars, a man in his 30s, has died at the scene of the accident on the N2 Dublin to Derry Road.

There were two females in another car involved in the accident which happened between Monaghan Town and Emyvale at 12.20pm today.

Both have been seriously injured and brought to Cavan General Hospital.

A man driving the third car was unharmed.

The road is currently closed and diversions are in place for a forensic examination.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with any information to contact them at Monaghan Garda Station 04777200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

