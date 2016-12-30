One dead, one critically injured in crash on M8 in Cork

A serious crash has taken place on the M8 near Rathcormac, Cork.

The incident took place near junction 16, 20km outside Cork city at 11.30am.

CORK: M8 Dublin/Cork Rd is now CLOSED southbound at J16 Rathcormac due to a crash. Divert via J15 Fermoy Sth. https://t.co/qvBPcgxUj8 — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) December 30, 2016

It is believed a 4X4 jeep, driven by an elderly man in his 80s, went the wrong way up the motorway and crashed into a van.

It is reported that there has been one fatality and another critically injured in the incident.

The injured man, believed to be in his late 20's, had to be cut out of his vehicle and has been taken to Cork University Hospital.

1 dead & another critical following a crash on the M8 near junction 16 Rathcormac Cork. Emergency services on scene. @GardaTraffic #Tv3News — Paul Byrne (@PaulByrne_1) December 30, 2016

The road is now closed southbound on the M8 and diversions are in place.

All traffic from Dublin to Cork is being diverted at Fermoy and back on at Watergrasshill.

Garda Forensic Collision investigators have been sent to the scene and the local coroner has been notified.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact Fermoy Garda Station on 025-82100 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800-666-111.