One dead, multiple injuries in three car collision in Longford, reports

It is reported that one person has died in a three car collision in Co Longford.
Aa number of others have been injured in the Drumlish incident, according to RTÉ News.
One person has died and a number of others have been injured after a three car crash near the town of Drumlish in Co Longford.
Gardaí and emergency services are reported to have closed the Longford road into the town while a full investigation is under way.
One person has died and a number of others have been injured after a three car crash near the town of Drumlish in county Longford.Gardai and the emergency services have closed the Longford road into the town and a full investigation is underway.More @rtenews— Ciaran Mullooly (@ciaranmullooly) November 30, 2017