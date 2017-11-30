Home»Breaking News»ireland

One dead, multiple injuries in three car collision in Longford, reports

Thursday, November 30, 2017 - 09:23 pm

It is reported that one person has died in a three car collision in Co Longford.

Aa number of others have been injured in the Drumlish incident, according to RTÉ News.

One person has died and a number of others have been injured after a three car crash near the town of Drumlish in Co Longford.

Gardaí and emergency services are reported to have closed the Longford road into the town while a full investigation is under way.


