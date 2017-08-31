Home»Breaking News»ireland

Olympic Council of Ireland seeks immediate meeting with Shane Ross to get funding back

Thursday, August 31, 2017 - 06:25 am

The Olympic Council of Ireland wants an immediate meeting with the Sports Minister to get back its State funding.

In return, it is offering to take control of the ticket sales for the next Winter Olympics in South Korea. Ireland is expected to have a team of between five-10 athletes competing at the 2018 Winter Games.

Last night the board agreed to accept all the findings of the Moran report into the Rio Games and share information with an ongoing international investigation, and to engage Grant Thornton to "seek to address the concerns raised by Judge Moran with regard to the absence of a full reconciliation of tickets and ticket revenue".

It also said it would not accept the return of the former Olympic Council President Pat Hickey to its board.

In a statement, the OCI board said: "The Board is eager to move forward, to take the learnings from the past and to focus its time and energy on implementing its reform agenda and concentrating on athletes, their families, coaches, and member federations to ensure that it delivers for them in their pursuit of the Olympic dream and ideals."


READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Irishman's footage of his family's evacuation shows extent of Texas floods

Legal experts want Minister to delay rollout of new Public Services Card

HSE hits out at 'emotional terrorism' tactics of HPV vaccine opponents

Gardaí arrest fighters heading for Syria


Today's Stories

Vaccine critics using ‘emotional terrorism’ to stop take-up of cervical cancer jab

Woman abused gardaí rescuing her from fire

Nearly 50% of rivers have ‘less than good’ ecological status

More than 3,000 students set to be offered third-level places by CAO

Lifestyle

It's a family affair: The ups and downs of being part of the family business

How to find a job in the digital age

Festival founder Chuck Kruger bids farewell to island home of Cape Clear

Hot gossip for return of Cold Feet

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 30, 2017

    • 5
    • 12
    • 18
    • 19
    • 29
    • 39
    • 10

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 