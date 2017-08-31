Olympic Council of Ireland seeks immediate meeting with Shane Ross to get funding back

The Olympic Council of Ireland wants an immediate meeting with the Sports Minister to get back its State funding.

In return, it is offering to take control of the ticket sales for the next Winter Olympics in South Korea. Ireland is expected to have a team of between five-10 athletes competing at the 2018 Winter Games.

Last night the board agreed to accept all the findings of the Moran report into the Rio Games and share information with an ongoing international investigation, and to engage Grant Thornton to "seek to address the concerns raised by Judge Moran with regard to the absence of a full reconciliation of tickets and ticket revenue".

It also said it would not accept the return of the former Olympic Council President Pat Hickey to its board.

In a statement, the OCI board said: "The Board is eager to move forward, to take the learnings from the past and to focus its time and energy on implementing its reform agenda and concentrating on athletes, their families, coaches, and member federations to ensure that it delivers for them in their pursuit of the Olympic dream and ideals."