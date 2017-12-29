Home»Breaking News»ireland

Older people urged to shop around for health insurance

Friday, December 29, 2017 - 05:01 pm

Older people are being urged to shop around for their health insurance.

A million people are due to renew their cover in the new year - including more than 300,000 over the age of 50.

Recent price cuts have not benefited plans favoured by older people.

Dermot Goode from totalhealthcover.ie said: "A lot of older people are not comfortable shopping around, and using the internet and accessing the information online.

"For those reasons, if there is any bit of doubt, they will stay where they are.

"A retired couple on some of these plans, that’s €5,000 out of their pensions, they don’t have that kind of money anymore."


KEYWORDS

Health Insurance

More in this Section

Two restrained as teenager charged with nurse's Christmas Day murder

Andrew Cassidy to hand over tiny Meath pub that hosted megastars

Jerry Buttimer marries long time partner: Our wedding is a 'day of joy'

Christmas thieves foiled by 56-year-old safe during break-in at Limerick solicitor’s office


 

Join the conversation - comment here

House rules for comments - FAQ

 

Today's Stories

700,000 face bill for heat systems change; Grants scheme for conversion to clean energy ‘woefully inadequate’

Explosives considered for oil removal from Kowloon Bridge shipwreck

‘Dublin would welcome second Brexit vote’

Varadkar keen to extend Fianna Fáil deal

Lifestyle

Ask Audrey looks ahead to 2018

Meet Ireland's famous faces taking part in Celebrity Home of the Year

Maia Dunphy is ready to Rumba on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

'Real-world stuff seeps in' to Black Mirror, says co-creator Charlie Brooker

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 27, 2017

    • 17
    • 20
    • 22
    • 24
    • 25
    • 40
    • 18

Full Lotto draw results »