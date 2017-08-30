Home»Breaking News»ireland

OCI denies plans to remove Pat Hickey from Olympic Committee role

Wednesday, August 30, 2017 - 03:43 pm

The Olympic Council of Ireland has today rubbished reports that it is going to initiate a process to have Pat Hickey removed from his role with the International Olympic Committee (IOC), writes Daniel McConnell.

“We have not and are not triggering a process. We have no powers in this area,” said a spokeswoman to the Irish Examiner.

"The OCI has not initiated any process to remove Mr Hickey from his international role nor will it. Mr Hickey's membership of the IOC is a matter for the IOC only. The OCI board will meet this evening to consider the Moran report and related matters," the OCI said.

A report in today's Irish Times had claimed that the OCI would agree to forward a copy of the Moran report to IOC Ethics Commission.

The OCI board is meeting this evening to discuss the publication of the Moran Report into the Rio ticketing scandal and the wider ticketing arrangements for future games.

The report, conducted by Judge Carroll Moran, concluded the OCI's ticket seller for Rio 2016, Pro10, was “not genuine” and was used to “disguise the continuing role” of the Marcus Evans' owned agency THG, which had been rejected by the Rio organising committee as ticket sellers.

Led by new President Sarah Keane, the OCI board is expected to consider legal advice on the controversial deal done by Mr Hickey and THG for ticket sales at future Olympics until 2026.

Pat Hickey

At a press conference earlier this month, Ms Keane and other board members said the deal was never passed by the OCI's executive committee.

The board is seeking legal advice on whether the controversial deal can be declared void.

Mr Hickey temporarily stepped down from his position with the IOC after he was charged with ticket touting, ambush marketing, theft, tax evasion and money laundering last year.

Mr Hickey has said he is innocent of all charges and will vigorously defend his good name.

Should he return to the IOC's executive board, he would be an ex-officio member of the OCI, Ms Keane said.

Yesterday, Oireachtas Transport, Tourism and Sport committee decided to ask Minster for Sport Shane Ross to request Judge Moran to examine the deal agreed by Mr Hickey tying the OCI to THG.

They decided that the Office of the Director of Corporate Enforcement (ODCE) and the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) should also examine the report.


