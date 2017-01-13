Home»Breaking News»ireland

Nurses 'cannot work under current levels of stress'

Friday, January 13, 2017 - 06:19 am

Nurses say they cannot continue working under current stress levels.

Tensions are rising amid a spike in the number of patients on trolleys; there have been more than 500 patients on trolleys for the last three days in a row.

90% of the INMO nurses union voted in favour of industrial action last month, and say they could put that into effect in the coming weeks.

Their general secretary Liam Doran said they met with the Government and the HSE last night, for about two and a half hours.

"We clearly outlined the extent of the crisis, the implications for patient care, for workload and the whole health and safety of staff," he said.

Management have asked for a week to produce proposals in writing. The sides are due to meet again on January 23 to consider the measures, and nurses' response to them.

