Number of road deaths up 15%

This year saw a 15% rise in the number of deaths on Irish roads.

According to the Road Safety Authority, 187 people have lost their lives on the roads over the last 12 months compared to 162 fatalities in 2015.

The RSA and Minister for Transport Shane Ross have described the trend as concerning.

Vulnerable road users - such as pedestrians, motorcyclists and pedal cyclists - accounted for a third of all those killed.