Home»Breaking News»ireland

Number of homeowners taken off tracker mortgages could be 'twice as high' than expected

Tuesday, January 17, 2017 - 07:39 pm

It has emerged that the number of mortgage holders who were wrongly taken off tracker mortgages could be almost twice as high as first suggested.

The Central Bank revealed before Christmas that 8,200 customers were wrongly put onto more expensive variable rates.

But it has since emerged that the number did not include Permanent TSB, which was fined €4.5m over the scandal in November.

Michael Noonan says the Central Bank is hopeful of fining other banks in the coming months: "They are proceeding now with others.

"They expect to have made significant progress by mid 2017."

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Central Bank, tracker mortgages, Permanent TSB, banks,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Two children knocked down in Antrim 'in critical condition'

HSE issues public health warning for drug users in Cork city

US government calls for quick return to Northern Ireland powersharing

Nurses give HSE deadline to end staff shortages and avoid strike


Today's Stories

Homeless family launch challenge to return to hotel

Gardaí rule out link between two drug deaths days apart

Man who ‘shaped up to fight gardaí’ is spared jail

No respite for family whose sons have autism

Lifestyle

How to educate our youth about pornography addiction and dangers

MAKING CENTS: P60 is invaluable way of checking your credits

Dennis Quaid braves the elements to join Fortitude

Taking a closer look at Ireland's buzzards

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 