Number of homeowners taken off tracker mortgages could be 'twice as high' than expected

It has emerged that the number of mortgage holders who were wrongly taken off tracker mortgages could be almost twice as high as first suggested.

The Central Bank revealed before Christmas that 8,200 customers were wrongly put onto more expensive variable rates.

But it has since emerged that the number did not include Permanent TSB, which was fined €4.5m over the scandal in November.

Michael Noonan says the Central Bank is hopeful of fining other banks in the coming months: "They are proceeding now with others.

"They expect to have made significant progress by mid 2017."